Izzy Christiansen is hoping for England Lionesses return

Isobel Christiansen spoke with BBC ahead of the Women’s Super League Merseyside derby about her hopes of getting back into the England national team.

The former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder signed for in December after two seasons with the European winners. Her time in at has given her valuable experience working with some of the best players in the women’s game.



The 28-year-old hopes her move to will help boost her chances of getting back into the national side. There is a lot of competition for places and she will need to play week in, week out to show the England boss Phil Neville she can add value.

The former midfielder suffered an ankle injury which meant she missed the World Cup in 2019 but is hoping to put herself back on the international radar while playing in the Women’s again. England will play their first group game in the SheBelieves Cup against USA on the 6th March which will take place in Florida and she will be aiming to be part of that squad.



The Merseyside derby will take place at Goodison Park on Sunday 9th February. Everton are currently 5th in the table while are sitting just above the relegation zone in 11th.

