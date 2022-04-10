Everton manager Frank Lampard hailed the influence Nigeria international Alex Iwobi had on Saturday evening as the team claimed a vital 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The versatile Super Eagle played in midfield and his work rate on and off the ball was cheered by the fans. His skill, strength, pace and attacking mind also impressed.

It was a perfect response after his error led to West Ham United's 2-1 win on April 4. Against Manchester United, Iwobi embraced his role well and won the hearts of Toffees fans.

"Alex [Iwobi] is one who people can see I rely on. We have moved his position, we have changed in and he has offered so much," Lampard said as quoted by Liverpool World.

"I think you could feel the crowd's reaction towards him today with his energy and qualities.

"I don't know how many kilometres he has run this week but he's done it again [on Saturday].

"It is about character and Premier League players get questioned in difficult moments. A lot of questions asked about [him] and me over the last few days, especially if you make those individual errors."

After the win, Everton are now four points above the relegation zone pending Sunday's matches. With eight matches to go, the Chelsea legend believes much more is needed to retain their place in the Premier League beyond this season.

"There is loads to do, [Manchester United] is one win," Lampard said as quoted by the club's website.

"We should have got a result in the week with our performance levels, but we didn’t.

"That is the reality when things go against you, you have to keep going. It is not easy when you wake up the next morning after Burnley [loss]. My job, first and foremost, is to lift everyone and be positive, try to go again.

"They are a good bunch in that dressing room…some people question that about these players."