- Toney set for ban from football
- Admits some of 262 charges facing him
- Brentford man could see suspension this season
WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old is facing 262 charges from the Football Association (FA) relating to gambling on the game – which date back to 2017 – and the Daily Mail reports that he has pleaded guilty to many of them.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The charges were issued in December and it's said Toney will face an FA hearing 'imminently', with a ban expected to be imposed before the season finishes. Precedent set by cases involving the likes of Joey Barton – who was banned for 18 months (reduced to 13) after admitting placing 1260 bets on football – means that Toney can likely expect a suspension from all football for a number of months.
It is reported that Toney – whose 14 goals in the Premier League this season have propelled Brentford to ninth place – is 'resigned' to receiving a ban and will accept his fate.
WHAT NEXT? The official details of the Toney case will be revealed after the FA hearing, upon which the player will likely issue a statement and the full scale of any suspension or ban will emerge.