'It would be fantastic to become Feyenoord's manager one day'

Dirk Kuijt still dreams of one day becoming Feyenoord’s manager. The club legend revealed this on the Dordrecht-based podcast *De Plucheplakkers*.

The 45-year-old Kuijt is asked whether he would rather become Feyenoord manager or manager of the Netherlands national team in the future. “Feyenoord, of course.”

“In both cases, it’s the pinnacle of a manager’s career, but I must also say straight away that it’s far from my mind at the moment. If it were ever to happen, it would be fantastic. I was once at a stage where I thought I would become Feyenoord’s manager. It didn’t go ahead then,” says Kuijt.

The then technical director, Frank Arnesen, preferred to bring in Arne Slot. Kuijt understands that. “Looking back, I’m very happy with the developments I’ve gone through so far. Coaching is a profession that requires experience, and I’m very happy to be where I am now; it’s good for me.”

“At FC Dordrecht, I’m in a good position to take the next step from here. At the moment, I’m not thinking about Feyenoord or the Dutch national team. I can’t deny that it’s a dream for the future,” concludes Kuijt.

Before Kuijt started at Dordrecht, he managed ADO Den Haag and Beerschot. The Schapekoppen are keen to extend his expiring contract, but the Katwijk native still has a decision to make.

With Dordrecht, Kuijt is currently in tenth place in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. The club hopes to qualify for the play-offs at the end of this season.