'It's annoying!' - Jude Bellingham's awesome Real Madrid form irritates Barcelona's Andreas Christensen as England star has 'taken La Liga by storm'

Barcelona star Andreas Christensen gets "annoyed" watching Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid but he hailed the midfielder's impact on La Liga.

Christensen 'annoyed' by Bellingham

Hailed the midfielder's impact on La Liga

Real Madrid leading the title race

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has set the stage on fire in a very short span of time as he managed to score 10 goals in as many games for Madrid this season. His goal scoring prowess has become a matter of concern for his opponents as admitted by Barcelona defender Christensen, who claimed that he feels 'annoyed' watching the English international in action for Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV2, Christensen said, "It's annoying when you sit and watch the results, and then he has scored in the last... I don't know how many games by now.

"He has taken the league by storm. You have to say that. [Real Madrid] have really got a good player in."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thanks to the 20-year-old's red-hot form, Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently sitting top of La Liga with 24 points while the Catalan giants are third in the league, three points adrift of their arch-rivals.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The former Dortmund star will be next seen in action for the Three Lions when they face Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on October 17.