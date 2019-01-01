ISL: Ahmed Jahouh extends with FC Goa for one more year

The Moroccan midfielder will stay at the club till the end of the 2019/20 season ....

Indian Super league runners-up announced that they reached an agreement with Ahmed Jahouh for a one-year contract extension. The Moroccan midfielder is now tied with the Gaurs until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Ever since his arrival at the club at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, Jahouh has been one of the most consistent players for Goa. He topped the passing charts in each of his two seasons at the club and has established himself as one of the finest circulators of the ball the tournament has seen.

With Jahouh running the show from midfield, Goa managed to make it to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, finishing runners-up last season.

Jahouh was delighted to extend his stay at the club. The Moroccan stated, "I have loved playing in Goa and under Sergio Lobera. Looking back, I would say that coming to and especially Goa was one of the best decisions I have made. Away from the game, the fans have been fantastic. I would love to win them an ISL trophy and that is another big reason I have decided to extend my stay for one more year."

FC Goa President, Akshay Tandon praised the midfielder, claiming him to be one of the best in the country.

He stated, “His performances speak for themselves. (Ahmed) Jahouh is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the country and we are ecstatic at having been able to extend his stay here in Goa for another season.”