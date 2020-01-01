ISL 2020-21: East Bengal lodge complaint against refereeing

East Bengal have lodged a complaint with the AIFF against the quality of refereeing in the ISL...

(ISL) new entrants have lodged a complaint against the quality of refereeing with the All Football Federation (AIFF).

Robbie Fowler's team is placed at the bottom of the league table after four matches with a point next to their name. They lost their first three matches and managed to get a point against Jamshedpur on Thursday despite playing most of the game with a numerical disadvantage.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh was shown a second yellow card and was sent off in the 25th minute for a challenge on Aitor Monroy in which the player made contact with the ball first. Towards the end of the game, Jamshedpur were also reduced to 10 men following a second yellow to Laldinliana Renthlei.

More teams

After the game, Fowler had said that his team felt they were against 12 men on the field. Now, the SC East Bengal management has responded to the situation with feedback to the Indian FA.

Fowler had said, "I don’t think any decision was going our way. Everyone does seem to be against us. We just had to go out there and defend like the way we can and don’t concede and it was important for us to get the point."

"We have suffered in the last three matches so after yesterday's match we have shared our feedback with AIFF, Hopefully, it will be taken into consideration to enhance the quality of referee to maintain the spirit of the game during the remainder of the tournament," a source close to the development told Goal .

He added, "This is a process that is available to every club where they can share feedback about the officials with the federation."

East Bengal's next match is against Hyderabad on Tuesday.