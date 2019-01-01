Is this Eredivisie player the best right-back in FIFA 19?

EA Sports has released a new Squad Builder Challenge which rewards you with a ridiculous version of PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries

In FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, there are an incredible amount of options at right-back including Flashback Juanfran, FUTmas Santiago Arias and probably the pick of the bunch, super-inform Kenny Lala.

However, EA Sports have now thrown another player into the mix with an upgraded Denzel Dumfries from PSV which is available in a new Squad Builder Challenge.

New league SBCs have been released on Ultimate Team for the Premier League and the Eredivisie, with player pick rewards of new, special pink versions of existing cards.

The new Dumfries card takes him up to gold with a massive 10 point upgrade, giving him an overall of 83.

On the surface, his card looks stellar but nothing special with 90 pace, 80 dribbling, 60 shooting, 82 defending, 84 passing and 90 physicality - an 83-rated card with few chemistry options in the Eredivisie will not catch most people's interest.

However, once you look at the in-game stats you realise that Dumfries has everything you could ever want from a right-back with 87 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 80 shot power, 99 crossing, 89 short passing, 82 dribbling, 86 standing tackle, 84 sliding tackle, 91 jumping, 91 stamina, 92 strength and three-star skills.

Speed, power, strong tackling and pinpoint perfect crossing - this man will be an absolute terror down the right-hand side.

And Dumfries becomes even scarier when you realise he has a strong chemistry link with possibly the most feared player in the game, Hirving Lozano.

The Mexico winger is one of the fastest and most agile players in the game and near impossible to defend against. Adding in a second player on that right-hand side with incredible pace and strength is straight up unfair.

On top of that you can also pair Dumfries at the back with Virgil van Dijk and Matthijis de Ligt - two exceptional centre-backs.

To get your hands on this card, you will have to create and tribute a squad for every team in the Eredivisie - that's 18 in total.

With a bit of work and research, you should be able to complete this challenge for around 130k coins, which is actually a pretty good price when you realise that you're receiving one of the best right-backs in the game.

When you remember that there was not a true right-back released in the Team of the Year, this card becomes an extremely valuable pick-up.