Is Jadon Sancho back?! Man Utd forced to clarify Erik ten Hag's team news as confusion reigns over possible return for outcast ahead of Copenhagen clash

Manchester United were forced to clarify that Jadon Sancho was not about to return to the squad for the Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

United clarify confusion over Sancho

Ten Hag appeared to announce winger's return

Dutchman was talking about Sergio Reguilon instead

WHAT HAPPENED? It sounded as though Erik ten Hag said 'Sancho' when giving his team news ahead of Tuesday's game with the Danish champions, but he was actually announcing the return of Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon. "Sergio, he got ill for Saturday so he was fit. He trained all week last week and yesterday he was back in part training," Ten Hag said. "Today he will train and then we have to assess if he is ready and game fit or if he can be involved in the squad. We have to wait for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has been cast aside since speaking out against Ten Hag on social media in September, accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat. He has not played or trained since and is set to leave the club in January.

Ten Hag's announcement on Reguilon led to huge confusion on social media and Sky Sports News even announced that Sancho had returned to the fold. However, the club clarified to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst that Ten Hag was referring to Reguilon and not Sancho.

Reguilon has not played for United since injuring his hamstring against Burnley last month but has since resumed training and is in contention to play against Copenhagen.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils host Copenhagen on Tuesday urgently needing to win after losing their first two Champions League group games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.