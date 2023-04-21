‘Is he there by any chance?’ - Jose Mourinho makes Antonio Cassano dig after guiding Roma to Europa League semi-finals

Jose Mourinho took a brutal dig at pundit Antonio Cassano following Roma's win over Feyenoord, after the player criticised his attitude as a manager.

Roma beat Feyenoord 4-1

Qualified for UEL semis

Mourinho slams Cassano after victory

WHAT HAPPENED? After Mourinho won the on-pitch battle against Feyenoord to guide Roma to the Europa League semi-finals, he immediately turned his attention to settling an off-the-pitch score with Cassano.

The row between the Portuguese and Cassano continues to simmer after the manager chose to respond to the latest round of criticism from the player. The former Inter forward accused Mourinho of not "giving a sh*t, doesn’t like to work, speak or interact" and warned teams "not to be fooled" by him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The comments did not go down well with the manager and during an interview with Sky Sports after the win, the host said, "In the studio, we have a lot of former champions to ask you questions.”

Mourinho immediately snapped," Is Cassano in the studio by any chance?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that the duo has exchanged barbs with each other. Cassano had earlier been critical of Mourinho about his style of play and suggested that the tactician does not care about playing beautiful football. The former Real Madrid manager was quick to point out that the player had failed to win a major trophy at top clubs like Real Madrid, Inter and Roma, while he himself has won with each of those clubs as a manager.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has his hands full as Roma are set to return to action on Monday evening against Atalanta in Serie A.