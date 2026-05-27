Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Iraq's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Iraq and stream the action live on TOD or the beIN CONNECT app.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Iraq?

In Iraq, the exclusive official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by beIN Sports, which serves as the primary broadcaster for the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: