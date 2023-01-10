Inter vs Parma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Parma on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on second-division side Parma in a round of 16 Coppa Italia clash at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter are defending champions and should they play to their potential, the Nerazzurri can progress to the quarter-finals without much trouble. However, they have been inconsistent this season and after beating Serie A leaders Napoli, they could only eke out a draw against Monza, a newly-promoted side, at Stadio Brianteo on Saturday.

On the other hand, Parma beat Salernitana and Bari to reach this stage. They are in the sixth spot in Serie B and head into this fixture off the back of a draw against Venezia. It remains a tall order for Parma to get the better of Inter but if they can cause an upset it would be their first last-eight appearance in the tournament for eight seasons.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Inter vs Parma date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Parma Date: January 10, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm BST / 1:30 am IST (Jan 11) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Parma on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.

In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK India NA NA

Inter team news and squad

Inter will miss Marcelo Brozovic with a calf injury and Dalbert with a ligament issue. Simone Inzaghi is likely to make several changes to the starting XI he selected against Monza over the weekend.

Angel Correa might be handed rare minutes along with others like Robin Gosens and Kristjan Asslani.

Possible Inter XI: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Di Marco; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Correa, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.

Parma team news and squad

Parma will miss legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon with a hamstring issue. They are also without Elias Cobbaut, Gabriel Charpentier, Daniel Ansaldi and Valentin Mihaila due to various injuries.

Possible Parma XI: Chichizola; Del Prato, Osorio, Valenti, Oosterwolde; Man, Sohm, Bernabe, Juric, Tutino; Vazquez