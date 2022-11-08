Inter vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will be looking to ensure three points when they host Bologna in Serie A at San Siro on Wednesday.
The Nerazzurri head into this match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Derby d'Italia. They have endured a lacklustre start to the season and have managed to put together just 24 points from 13 matches to sit seventh on the table.
Meanwhile, Bologna have been on a sensational run of form, winning their last four matches. They are currently 12th in the table and another win could catapult them to the top half of the standings. Thiago Motta is doing a fine job lately, but it remains to be seen if he can pull off an upset against the team that he played for back in 2009.
Inter vs Bologna date & kick-off time
Game:
Inter vs Bologna
Date:
November 9, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Nov 10)
Venue:
San Siro, Italy
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the UK the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and can be live-streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
India
Sports 18 - 1 HD
Voot Select
Inter team news and squad
Romelu Lukaku has suffered another setback and will miss this match. As a result, the partnership between Edwin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez is set to continue.
However, Marcelo Brozovic is fit once again and after playing against Juventus last week he will likely be back in Simone Inzaghi's starting XI.
Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dimarco; Correa, Martinez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni, Fontana, Zanotti
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Carboni
Forwards
Martinez, Dzeko, Correa
Bologna team news and squad
Bologna will miss centre-back Kevin Bonifazi through injury. Apart from him, Motta has the entire squad at his disposal.
Marko Arnautovic has regained full fitness and should start again after featuring at the weekend against Torino.
Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumi; Aebischer, Medel, Schouten, Cambiaso; Orsolini, Barrow; Arnautovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Skorupski, Bardim, Bagnolini
Defenders
Lucumi, Posch, Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Sosa, Amey, Cambiaso, Lykogiannis, Kasius, De Silvestri
Midfielders
Moro, Schouten, Medel, Urbanski, Dominguez, Ferguson, Aebischer, Soriano, Barrow, Sansone, Juwara, Orsolini, Vignato, Okwonkwo
Forwards
Zirkzee, Arnoutovic, Raimondo