Inter, Thuram recovered for Atalanta. Bastoni doubtful, Lautaro targets Fiorentina

The infirmary is slowly emptying at Inter. Here are the updates ahead of the next match against Atalanta: according to Sky, Lautaro Martinez could return just before the break, either in Florence against Fiorentina or against Roma, a match that will take place after the international break, in which the Argentine could be called up by Scaloni to play in the Finalissima against Spain. An attempt will be made for Fiorentina, as well as for Hakan Calhanoglu, who is out with a muscle strain.

THE CONDITION OF THURAM AND BASTONI - Marcus Thuram, on the other hand, will return on Saturday against Atalanta: he started training on Monday, continued working yesterday and is now back with the group after recovering from the fever that caused him to miss the derby. For Alessandro Bastoni, we will have to wait and see, as he needs to recover from his knock: it will take a few days to understand whether he will be available against Atalanta.

THE FIXTURE LIST - Inter are currently involved in two competitions: Serie A and the Coppa Italia. These are Inter's upcoming fixtures, as confirmed so far:

On 14/03/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Atalanta (Inter - Atalanta)

On 22/03/2026 at 20:45 in Serie A against Fiorentina (Fiorentina - Inter)

On 5 April 2026 at 8:45 p.m. in Serie A against Roma (Inter v Roma)

On 12/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Como (Como - Inter)

On 19/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Cagliari (Inter - Cagliari)

On 21/04/2026 at 21:00 in the Coppa Italia against Como (Inter vs. Como)

On 26/04/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Torino (Torino - Inter)

On 3 May 2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Parma (Inter vs. Parma)

On 10/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Lazio (Lazio - Inter)

On 17/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Verona (Inter - Verona)

On 24/05/2026 at 15:00 in Serie A against Bologna (Bologna - Inter)