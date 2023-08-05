Inter plot loan move for Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu

Inter are reportedly plotting a loan move for Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu with the full-back having slipped down the pecking order at Emirates.

Inter want Tomiyasu on a loan deal

Japanese put on sale by Arsenal

Prior Serie A experience a bonus

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are actively pursuing a loan deal for the Japanese full-back with an option to buy. Tomiyasu will be allowed to leave Arsenal after the Gunners signed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in January and Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although he made 31 appearances last season under Mikel Arteta and proved himself to be a useful asset, the two signings have pushed Tomiyasu further down the pecking order. Moreover, a knee injury in March has further complicated his position.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Inter Live, Arsenal have demanded €35m for a permanent switch which will stretch the budget of Inter. Moreover, their priority remains to finalise the deals of Yann Sommer and Lazar Samardzic.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tomiyasu is well aware of the challenges in Serie A as he spent two years at Bologna before moving to England, which is also being considered by Inter. Additionally, the Nerazzuri have two non-EU spots still vacant so it would not be a problem if the Japanese international joins them.