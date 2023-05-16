Inter Milan vs AC Milan : Lineups and LIVE updates

Inter Milan and AC Milan add another chapter to their old-age rivalry as they face each other in the fifth Derby della Madonnina of the season.

Having bagged two early goals against arch-rivals AC Milan, Inter can enter the final of Europe’s top-flight competition with another stellar performance at the San Siro.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured that Inter’s neighbours were bashed by the Italians for the third time in the season while assuring that the tide was turned in their favour before the reverse fixture.

The Nerazzuri have kept 4 out of 5 clean sheets in the knockout phases this year and have looked like the more resilient side in this fixture something that the form book indicates. Inter have rarely dropped points in the Serie-A this season and are currently seeded in the third spot in Italy’s top-flight.

With the likes of Dzeko and Lukaku in sublime form, the home side in tonight’s fixture at the San Siro could enter their first Champions League final since 2010.

While the blue flags will be hoisted high at the San Siro on Tuesday, the team in red have their task cut out as they prepare to face a hostile atmosphere in Milan. AC Milan will look to forget the previous week’s episode after being handed two defeats in Europe and in Italy.

The club’s ultras having a conversation with the team after their 2-0 weekend loss against a relegation-threatened Spezia might serve as a sense of motivation for the visitors as they look to produce an upset in Milan. Massive injuries have hampered Stefan Pioli’s men’s chances of reaching their first final since 2007.

Only one team in the league’s history has produced a comeback like that after going down by 2 or more goals in the first leg with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool being the exception, the visitors would look to add their name to the list- with their hopes of making it to the final showdown in Istanbul hanging by a thin thread.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan confirmed line-ups

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Messias, Leao; Giroud

Inter Milan and AC Milan's next fixtures

Inter Milan faces current Italian champions Napoli next away from home on the 21st of May before locking horns with Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia Final on the 25th of May.

Milan hosts Sampdoria at the San Siro in the Serie-A on the 21st of May before travelling to Turin to face Juventus on the 28th of May in a crucial encounter for their hopes of qualifying for Europe next year.