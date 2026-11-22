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Inter and Atalanta played out a remarkable 4-4 draw at the New Balance Arena, featuring a stunning hat-trick from Pio Esposito. Despite holding a two-goal lead on multiple occasions, the Nerazzurri were pegged back by a late Franck Kessie penalty.

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Inter Milan were involved in one of the most statistically volatile encounters of the Serie A season, sharing eight goals with Atalanta in a match that defied tactical conventionalism. Cristian Chivu’s side demonstrated immense offensive efficiency, particularly during a dominant first half where they capitalised on Atalanta’s high defensive line. The visitors went into the interval with a 2-1 lead, thanks to a brace from the clinical Esposito, and appeared to be in total control when he completed his hat-trick early in the second period.

However, the structural integrity of the Nerazzurri dissolved in the final twenty minutes. Despite a penalty from substitute Petar Sucic providing a fourth goal, Inter struggled to contain the verticality of Charles De Ketelaere, who scored twice to ignite the comeback. The game concluded in dramatic fashion as a 91st-minute penalty from Kessie parity for the hosts. While Inter will lament the loss of two points from a winning position, the underlying performance of their front line remains a significant positive in a chaotic afternoon of Italian football.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Josep Martinez - 5/10

It was a difficult evening for Martinez, who despite making six saves, found himself picking the ball out of his net four times. He was left exposed by a crumbling defensive structure in the second half and could do little about the penalty conceded. His distribution remained steady under pressure, but his command of the box wavered during Atalanta's late aerial bombardment.

Alessandro Bastoni - 6/10

The Italian international was his usual progressive self in possession, helping Inter bypass the Atalanta press early on. However, as the game transitioned into a basketball-style end-to-end affair, Bastoni struggled to track the late runs of De Ketelaere. He contributed to a defensive unit that recorded 14 interceptions but lacked the final-whistle discipline to see out the result.

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Benjamin Pavard - 5/10

Pavard offered a veteran presence for much of the first hour but was part of the collective failure to manage the game state late on. He was caught out of position during the sequence leading to Atalanta's third goal and struggled with the physical intensity of the hosts' late substitutes. He finished the match with a high clearance count but lacked the necessary defensive bite.

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Carlos Augusto - 5/10

Deployed on the left of the back three, Augusto was often pulled into wide areas to cover for the marauding wing-backs. While he was industrious, he was booked in the dying seconds of the match as Inter's frustration boiled over. His inability to squeeze the space between the lines allowed Atalanta far too much room to operate in the final third.

Federico Dimarco - 7/10

Dimarco was a creative engine during his 64 minutes on the pitch, providing the assist for Esposito's second goal with a typically pinpoint delivery. His crossing was a constant threat, and he helped Inter maintain a 60% possession share while he was active. He was withdrawn just as the game began to slip away from the visitors' control.

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Djed Spence - 6/10

Operating on the right flank, Spence showed flashes of his recovery speed and ability to carry the ball into the final third. He was diligent in his defensive duties for much of the game but found it increasingly difficult to track Nicola Zalewski’s movements. He provided a necessary outlet when Inter looked to break but lacked the final delivery to add to the scoreline.

Midfield

Hakan Calhanoglu - 6/10

The Turkish playmaker was the metronome of the side until a first-half injury forced him off in the 33rd minute. He had started the game excellently, dictating the tempo and ensuring Inter dominated the central zone. His premature exit was a significant blow to the team's tactical balance.

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Nicolo Barella - 7/10

The captain led by example with a high-energy performance, covering vast distances to bridge the gap between defence and attack. He was central to Inter's ball retention and was unlucky to be substituted in the 64th minute when the side still looked relatively stable. His exit coincided with Atalanta gaining a foothold in the engine room.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10

Mkhitaryan used his intelligence to find pockets of space behind the Atalanta double-pivot, facilitating several counter-attacks. However, as the game’s physical demands increased, the veteran's influence waned. He was replaced in the 77th minute after a shift that prioritised positional discipline over offensive output.

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Attack

Marcus Thuram - 8/10

Thuram was an elite facilitator throughout the match, providing the assist for Esposito's third goal. His ability to hold the ball up and drag defenders out of position was essential to Inter's attacking transitions. He remains a vital cog in Chivu's system, blending physical power with delicate technical play.

Pio Esposito - 10/10

A flawless display of finishing from the young striker. Esposito scored in the 16th, 32rd, and 52nd minutes to record a memorable hat-trick. He showed remarkable variety in his goals, demonstrating predatory instincts and clinical execution. He was the best player on the pitch by a significant margin, exiting in the 77th minute with what he thought was a match-winning contribution.

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Substitutes & Manager

Petar Sucic - 7/10

Called into action early to replace Calhanoglu, Sucic stepped up to the plate by converting a 76th-minute penalty. He showed great composure under pressure, though he struggled at times to match the defensive intensity required in a high-scoring draw.

Manuel Akanji - 5/10

Introduced in the 64th minute to shore up the defence, but his arrival preceded a collapse in the team's rearguard. He struggled to find the rhythm of the game.

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Curtis Jones - 5/10

Brought on to provide fresh legs in midfield, Jones worked hard but was often bypassed by Atalanta’s direct approach late in the game.

Lautaro Martinez - 5/10

The Argentine replaced the hat-trick hero Esposito for the final 13 minutes but had very little service to work with as Inter retreated into a defensive shell.

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Aleksandar Stankovic - 5/10

A late introduction who had limited time to influence proceedings as the game descended into chaos.

Cristian Chivu (Manager) - 6/10

Chivu’s attacking plan worked to perfection, but his game management in the final quarter will be questioned. The substitutions did not have the desired effect of calming the match, though he can hardly be blamed for the individual errors that led to two conceded penalties.