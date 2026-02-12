Inter Miami reveal bold new Presagio away kit ahead of historic 2026 season

Ahead of the 2026 MLS season, starting on February 21, Inter Miami has unveiled the Presagio adidas away kit. They're reigning MLS Champions and enter their seventh season, headlined by the historic home opener at their new world-class home in Miami Freedom Park on April 4th.

The black jersey features a sleek collar that delivers a streetwear edge, complemented by gray shoulder stripes and the Inter Miami crest in all pink, topped with the silver star, representing the Club’s historic 2025 MLS Cup title.

The name of the new away jersey, Presagio, refers to a sign of what is about to be unleashed. In Spanish, it means omen, sign, or premonition, and that's exactly the vibe it represents. This name captures the anticipation and tension that Inter Miami's arrival generates. The atmosphere tightens. The room shifts. This kit is crafted to represent that sensation.

adidas

Ahead of the match in Bayamón, 40 local children will experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment, becoming among the first fans in the world to wear the Presagio jersey at Inter Miami Foundation’s Youth International Fútbol Clinic led by first-class Inter Miami Academy coaches. At the historic Castillo San Felipe del Morro in Old San Juan, the event will give young Puerto Rican fútbol players the thrill of representing the Club on the field and embracing the Freedom to Dream.

adidas

Following stops in Lima, Peru, and Medellin, Colombia, the third international clinic of the year will welcome youth players from Salesianos Don Bosco Cantera and Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers’ Young Kingz Foundation, making history as the first youth fútbol clinic ever held at El Morro. The morning will also feature an appearance by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Lunay, inspiring the next generation and celebrating his passion for Inter Miami.

Shop: Inter Miami Presagio 2026 Away Kit

Fans can purchase the new jersey at select adidas stores and MLSstore.com. The new away jersey will be available for purchase worldwide starting on February 13th at 11 a.m. ET.