So many options! Inter Miami & Argentina superstar Lionel Messi reveals his favourite goal of a glittering career after claiming eighth Ballon d'Or, pipping for an iconic strike for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has named his slaloming run and finish against Real Madrid in the 2011 Champions League semi-final as his favourite.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine is spoilt for choice when it comes to favourite goals. After all, he has 821 to choose from. But for the first time, Messi has revealed his favourite.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A goal that I always remember, and I don't go much for the goal, and what the goals mean, it's the goal against Real Madrid, which we beat 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an interview after claiming the award on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also referred to his goals in the World Cup and Champions League finals as some of his favourites. The Argentine bagged his country's third in the deciding contest of the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is back training with Inter Miami and will be a key player for the Herons when the MLS regular season restarts in February.