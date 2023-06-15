Inter ask Arsenal about Balogun loan but Gunners aiming to sell UMSNT forward for £34 million

Inter have enquired with Arsenal about a loan move for Folarin Balogun this summer but the Gunners want to sell USMNT forward for £34 million.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio had been in London to meet Arsenal representatives to discuss the potential transfer of Balogun. The forward, who is tied to a contract at Arsenal until 2025, was in sensational form in Ligue 1 last season netting 22 goals for Reims which has seen his stock rise exponentially.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, neither the player nor Arsenal want another loan move and are aiming to seal a permanent transfer. The London club might set a price tag of around £34 million and Inter might have to negotiate a lower fee. With Edin Dzeko looking to leave Inter for Turkey, the Nerazzurri need to find a replacement for the striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ausilio is also working with Chelsea to extend the loan spell of Romelu Lukaku and land Kalidou Koulibaly. However, Chelsea remain firm that they will not let go off these players cheaply and want around £133m for both players combined. The Blues have also shown interest in having Inter keeper Andre Onana but coach Simeone Inzaghi does not want to part ways with the shot-stopper.

WHAT NEXT? Apart from Inter, several other Serie A outfits are linked with a move for Balogun including Juventus and AC Milan. Meanwhile, Lukaku has made it clear that he does not want a move back to Chelsea and would prefer to remain at San Siro.