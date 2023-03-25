'I am not happy' - Inter should hire Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho if they eject Simone Inzaghi from San Siro, says ex-striker Alessandro Altobelli

Inter should consider replacing manager Simone Inzaghi with former bosses Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho, according to Alessandro Altobelli.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 1980s Inter striking legend believes Inzaghi is not doing enough in the role, with the Nerazzurri currently third in Serie A, although they are through to the Champions League quarter-finals. Inzaghi also guided them to victory in last year's Coppa Italia, but Altobelli wants either Conte or Mourinho back at San Siro.

The former is on the verge of the sack at Tottenham, while the latter remains at fifth-placed Roma.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Inter have a good team, but I am not happy with the results,” Altobelli told Tuttosport via Football Italia. “You can’t lose nine games out of 27 in Serie A. They’ve conceded too many goals. The Nerazzurri are not showing their actual worth.

“Inzaghi has won three trophies and he has qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals, but I still think he should aim for more with this team.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Inter player added: “I would be unsure between Conte and Mourinho. I think they are two great coaches, they have already won at Inter and I am sure they would bring more trophies,” Altobelli added on who should replace Inzaghi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aside from that two-legged win over Porto in the Champions League, Inter have been in poor form of late. They have won just two of their past six Serie A matches and trail runaway leaders Napoli by an incredible 21 points with 11 games of the season to go.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Inzaghi's side have been drawn against Benfica in the Champions League, with the first leg in Lisbon on April 11. An all-Italian semi-final against Napoli or city rivals AC Milan could await them if they advance past Benfica. Next up in the league, meanwhile, is a home clash with Fiorentina on April 1.