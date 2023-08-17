More injury woes for Reece James! Chelsea star to undergo scan on new hamstring issue

Chelsea captain Reece James has reportedly suffered a fresh hamstring injury and is set to have a scan on the issue.

James suffers fresh hamstring problem

Defender riddled with injuries last season

Chelsea's defensive options grows thin

WHAT HAPPENED? James sat out Chelsea's final seven games of last season with a hamstring injury. Now, the 23-year-old has reportedly picked up a fresh hamstring problem in training and is due to have a scan on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international was named as the Blues' skipper for the new season and started in his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last week. While they do have a back-up option in his position with £30 million ($38m) summer signing Malo Gusto, losing James for an extended period would be a big blow. The defender, who replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as club captain after the Spaniard's move to Atletico Madrid this summer, missed much of last season with knee and hamstring injuries and was unable to play at the World Cup, either.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are somewhat light on defensive options at present as Wesley Fofana is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Benoit Badiashile is sidelined with a groin issue, and Trevoh Chalobah is understood to have suffered a 'minor hamstring problem', according to The Athletic.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea take on West Ham on Sunday as Premier League action returns.