It's Always Sunny's newest character? Injured Wrexham striker Paul Mullin to spend two weeks of punctured lung recovery at co-owner Rob McElhenney's house

Injured Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will spend time at co-owner Rob McElhenney's house to recover from a punctured lung, the actor has revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin suffered the injury in Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side in the USA earlier this month in a clash with Nathan Bishop at the Snapdragon Stadium - a big blow for the Welsh club ahead of their return to the Football League in August. And now McElhenney, the 'It's Always In Philadelphia' actor, has revealed the plan for Mullin's rehabilitation.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This Paul thing is devastating to the club but, again, it’s a contact sport and these things happen,” McElhenney told Welsh TV channel S4C.

“He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning. He’s in San Diego and he’s going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No timeframe has been put on when the 28-year-old will return to the Wrexham first team, but he will definitely miss the opening weeks of the League Two campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons' League Two campaign begins at home to MK Dons this Saturday (August 5).