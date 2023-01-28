- City edge FA Cup tie
- Guardiola praises Martinelli & Odegaard
- Titanic league battles to come
WHAT HAPPENED? Nathan Ake's second-half winner saw City emerge victorious in the sides' eagerly awaited first meeting of the season. After the game, Guardiola expressed satisfaction with how they dealt with two of Arsenal's main threats.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We managed well, but of course Martinelli is an incredible weapon," Guardiola told reporters. "Then Odegaard came on and they play in those little pockets. They are a really good team, otherwise they wouldn't be where they are. They are aggressive, they know exactly what to do, all the details they control really well."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners' extraordinary first half of the season has seen them open up a five-point lead over City having played one game fewer. But last night's encounter will give the Manchester side hope that they may yet catch Arteta's men.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT? The rivals now return their focus to the league. City face Tottenham and Aston Villa, while Arsenal take on Everton and Brentford before the Gunners host City in the game of the season so far on February 15.