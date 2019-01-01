Iker Casillas hospitalised by heart attack
Getty Images
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning, Porto have confirmed to Portuguese media.
The 37-year-old is recovering in hospital following emergency surgery, says TVI, and is not expected to play again for the club this season.
Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed Casillas felt pain on the pitch during a training session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.
Multiple Portuguese reports suggest the World Cup 2010 winner is in no further immediate danger and it's hoped he'll make a full recovery.
