Ibrahimovic and Bradley star on MLS opening day

The big Swede got his side off to a strong start with a late winner, while the USMNT midfielder netted twice for TFC

The opening night of provided plenty of entertainment, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting a late winner to the while Michael Bradley put in a star showing in a 3-1 win for .

Bradley scored the first goal of the 2019 MLS season to put TFC out in front just before halftime against the . The midfielder would net again just after the hour mark to double the lead before new signing Marco Fabian pulled one back for the Union from the penalty spot.

A stoppage-time strike from Nick DeLeon made sure of the win for Toronto, getting the club off to a strong start in 2019 as it looks to rebound from a disastrous 2018 campaign.

Ibrahimovic was also up to his old tricks, nodding home a rebound from a Chris Pontius shot in the 80th minute to hand the Galaxy a 2-1 win over the .

The Galaxy went behind just after the break, C.J. Sapong pouncing on a sloppy back pass and rounding David Bingham to slot home for the Fire. Teenage sensation Efrain Alvarez helped the Galaxy back into the match, playing in a lovely cross for Daniel Steres​ to head home and setting the table for Ibrahimovic to come up with a winner.

The and played out what may have been the most exciting match of the day in a snowstorm.

Kei Kamara opened the scoring for the Rapids, but goals from Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco had the Timbers back in front before halftime.

Benny Feilhaber​'s first goal for Colorado pulled the home side back level just a minute after the re-start, but a Rapids seemed to have doomed themselves with an own goal on 66 minutes. But Andre Shinyashiki​ was on hand to slam home a rebound in the 94th minute to earn an unlikely draw for Colorado in the sloppy conditions.

The got an inspiring return to action from Morris, who netted twice in a 4-1 win over expansion side FC Cincinnati.

The first-year MLS club actually had an early lead, Leonardo Bertone​ scoring a stunning first MLS goal in club history to give his side the advantage just 13 minutes in.

An epic finish by Leo Bertone that will forever be remembered in #FCCincy history. #IgniteUnite pic.twitter.com/63jlVESFwR — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) March 3, 2019

But the Sounders answered quickly, with Kelvin Leerdam​ slotting home from close range and Morris striking twice before halftime, with Raul Ruidiaz netting the club's fourth in the second half to make sure of a comfortable win.

claimed an opening day win over the , Darwin Quintero, Francisco Calvo and Romario Ibarra​ all finding the net for the Loons as they took a 3-2 win on the road.

The also found a comeback win to start their season.

Magnus Eriksson​ had the out in front early on, but goals from Ignacio Piatti and Saphir Taider saw the Canadian side come from behind to earn a win.

The rest of the league saw draws on opening day, with and playing out a 2-2 result, the and finishing at 1-1, Houston and playing out a 1-1 draw, and New finishing level with at one goal apiece.