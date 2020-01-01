I-League: East Bengal set to sign Mohammed Irshad from Gokulam Kerala

The Kerala-born player is set to play for the Kolkata giants next season...

are set to sign defender Mohammed Irshad, Goal has learnt.

Irshad, who started his professional career with DSK Shivajians in the five years ago, has spent the last three seasons with the Malabarians. He had left Gokulam to sign for two years ago but had to end his contract and return to his hometown due to injury issues in pre-season.

The versatile player, who has played in multiple roles throughout his career, started 13 games for the Kozhikode-based club in a right-back role and will be a useful addition to the East Bengal squad.

Irshad had won the prestigious Durand Cup last season with Gokulam Kerala FC and was also the club's captain in one of the games in Sk. Kamal Cup in Bangladesh where the Kozhikode-based club was ousted from the semi-final.

The Kolkata club are on a roll this season in the transfer market this season. They had earlier confirmed the signings of Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Lalram Chullova and Novin Gurung. The versatile Malayali footballer is all set to become the fifth signing of the Red and Golds this season.