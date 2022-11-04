'I don't care' - Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick issues transfer update amid Real Madrid interest

Palmeiras' rising star Endrick says he doesn't care about reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Brazilian monitored by top teams

Real Madrid said to be after teenager

Palmeiras striker not paying attention to rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Top teams have been tracking the 16-year-old since his impressive displays in the Palmeiras youth system. Since his promotion to the senior team this season, he has scored three times in five Serie A appearances, leading to intense speculation about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the growing interest in him, Endrick told Globo Esporte: "I don't care, no. I'm at Palmeiras, my head is in Palmeiras. I don't care who is coming from outside. I'm making my career and giving my life for Palmeiras. Obviously, if one day I go to Europe, my head will be on the team, but I have to do my job at Palmeiras, do my best. I don't like to see who's after me, scouting. I just want to play and make my family happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick became the youngest player to feature for the Palmeiras senior side last month and a few weeks later he made history as their youngest ever goal scorer. Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the young forward.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The attacker scored in his side's 4-0 win against Fortaleza this week and he will be out to make it four goals from three matches when they line up against Cuiaba on November 6.