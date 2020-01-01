'I can imagine Jimenez playing with Man City' - Gundogan says Wolves star good enough for Guardiola's side

The Mexico international has been tipped for a transfer away from Molineux after a tremendous 2019-20 campaign

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that striker Raul Jimenez has what it takes to play for the defending Premier League champions.

Jimenez has been one of the Premier League's best players in 2019-20, scoring 22 goals in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The 28-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2018-19, his first full season in , by netting 13 times in the Premier League after moving from .

That form has seen the international tipped to move on to a side, with Chelsea among the suggested destinations for Jimenez.

Gundogan, though, thinks that Man City could also be a good fit for Jimenez, as Pep Guardiola's side could be in the market for another striker with Sergio Aguero turning 32 this summer.

"I think he has everything a world-class striker needs," Gundogan told ESPN.

"For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us."

Gundogan also compared Jimenez with former team-mate at Robert Lewandowski, who has been one of the world's top strikers for several years now.

"Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential," Gundogan said.

Though the international believes that Jimenez could play for any of the Premier League's 'big six', he cautioned that many transfers that seem to be a perfect match don't end up working out.

"Sometimes it's so difficult to predict," Gundogan added. "A player can have all the quality and everything it takes to play for a big-six team or to play for the best teams in the world but then sometimes it happens and it doesn't work out.

"It's not because of the player or the club, sometimes it's just the environment, it's the wrong timing. It's so difficult to predict but I think [Jimenez] would get a chance in every single top-six team and there's a good possibility he could do well."