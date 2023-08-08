Huge blow for Chelsea! Christopher Nkunku to miss start of season and could face 'weeks' on the sidelines due to knee injury

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set for 'weeks' on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury.

Nkunku suffers knee injury

Chelsea man to miss Liverpool game

Arrived from RB Leipzig earlier this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international was forced off in the 22nd minute of Chelsea's final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago after a challenge from Mat Hummels. The Guardian has reported that the Blues' £58 million ($73.9m) summer signing from RB Leipzig sustained meniscus damage in his left knee, which will rule him out of action for the next few weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old, who will now almost certainly miss Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Liverpool on August 13, has made a bright start to his time with the west London outfit but his absence is a concern for manager Mauricio Pochettino. An extended layoff for Nkunku, who can play as an attacking midfielder or second striker, would increase the pressure on Todd Boehly's team to strengthen in that part of the pitch. They have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who is a winger but can play in attacking midfield, while Neymar has also been mooted as a potential target after reportedly telling Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea scored a meagre 38 goals in 38 matches last season, so they need all the attacking options they can get to improve this time out and launch a genuine bid to return to the top-four.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea begin their 2023-24 league season at home to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday. They will hope Nkunku will return to the first-team as soon as possible.