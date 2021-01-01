Hudson-Odoi to stay and fight for Chelsea place amid Kane and Sancho swap rumours

The young winger isn't looking at moving away from west London despite question marks having emerged over his long-term future

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to fight for his place at Chelsea next season despite rumours that the Blues could use him in a swap deal to sign Jadon Sancho or Harry Kane.

The Blues remain convinced of the 20-year-old's talent and huge potential, even after he lost his place in the team following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Equally, Hudson-Odoi isn't willing to be a makeweight for one of the club's transfer targets this summer as they look to offload some of their squad players.

How is Hudson-Odoi's relationship with Tuchel?

Tuchel leaned heavily on Hudson-Odoi at the early stages of his Chelsea tenure, with him being used at wing-back and in forward positions.

However, Hudson-Odoi, who was close to joining Bayern Munich in 2020, prefers the left forward spot in Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation and sees his long-term future in that role.

For Tuchel, he wants to see all his forwards, including Hudson-Odoi, being more decisive in the final third and outlined his plans for the England international a few weeks ago.

"Callum needs to understand how to use his potential, he needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit and not to be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 percent, simply be not happy about it any single day," the German said.

"This is the thing he needs to learn and live up to. Once he does this, he will make his way and leave his footprint. It's about his position. It's about assisting, it's about scoring, it is about that, we don't need to talk around it.

"It's about putting things to an end. Big talent, big responsibility. This is what he's trying, sometimes better, sometimes OK, sometimes very, very good and when we have a chance we let him play."

Notably, Tuchel substituted Hudson-Odoi just 31 minutes after bringing him on in the 1-1 draw with Southampton, but the youngster was said to have handled it well.

The Blues boss is likely to try out new systems going into the 2021-22 campaign, which could open up more opportunities for the forward players to get more minutes on the pitch.

Indeed, Hudson-Odoi has played just 59 minutes in the Premier League in the last month, while he featured for just 14 minutes in the FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City.

Who might Chelsea try to sell this summer?

Two of the prime candidates the Blues will look to sell are £40 million ($56m)-rated Tammy Abraham and one of the club's two back-up left-backs, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea have also been open to selling or loaning out Kepa Arrizabalaga in the last few transfer windows, but attracted little interest due to his high salary and transfer fee.

Alongside those players, a host of loanees are up for sale including Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Ike Ugbo, Baba Rahman, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

AC Milan are expected to activate their £26m ($37m) release clause to sign Fikayo Tomori, which could free up extra cash to chase their targets, including the likes of Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

