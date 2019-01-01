How will Mexico line up against Bermuda?

With Tata Martino expected to make big changes for the final El Tri match of the season, which players will be in his starting XI?

bids farewell to its 2019 campaign with a Concacaf Nations League contest against Bermuda.

It perhaps is not the icing on the cake manager Tata Martino envisioned when he took over at the start of the year, but it seems appropriate that it will be a game in which Martino gives a chance to young players relatively new to the team - a hallmark of his first year in charge.

As we do before each game, we've taken a look at three potential starting XIs for tonight's contest:

Potential XI

This seems like the most likely XI for Martino, making nine changes and keeping two players from the previous match, though there's one big question mark we'll get into.

Hugo Gonzalez gets the nod in goal, pushing Guillermo Ochoa to the bench and depriving Sebastian Jurado of another win in his young career.

Fullbacks Cristian Calderon and Jorge Sanchez step in as well, giving Mexico fans another look at the potential pairing of the future.

The biggest doubt is at center back, where Hector Moreno reprises his role from the 3-0 win against and we have Luis Romo stepping in. We're not sure what to make of Romo, and we're not sure he'll actually see time Tuesday. That said, why does Martino keep calling up the Queretaro defender if he's not going to use him? If we're every going to see Romo in the green of El Tri (or black or whatever shirt it is they happen to be using), tonight seems like the night.

In midfield, Edson Alvarez continues to get run as the lone center midfielder, his typical role for Mexico but one in which he didn't play at America and doesn't typically play with . Around him are Pachuca midfielder Erick Aguirre and America's Sebastian Cordova. Both players can play the two-way role required of players who line up as 'interiores' in Martino's system.

Up front, it's an easy call to start Jose Juan Macias as he continues to find the back of the net for both club and country. It was only a month ago that Macias scored twice against the very same Bermuda that Mexico is playing today. Uriel Antuna also is on a roll and should get the starting nod, with Cruz Azul's Orbelin Pineda on the other side of him. It's a more advanced role than Pineda typically plays, but we saw him come into the match against Panama for Rodolfo Pizarro and stayed relatively high.

Alvarez moving back

We also could see Alvarez slide back into the back four and take the spot next to Moreno in the middle. That would bring Carlos Rodriguez back into the starting XI and push Aguirre into the central spot - though Rodriguez also could get a look there.

Changing it all up

This one almost certainly won't happen, but it is interesting to think about what this roster might look like were Martino to utilize a three-man back line.

Martino hasn't strayed from his 4-3-3, but he (as most managers) is more concerned about the team's style of play and identity than if everyone is staying in the formation.

In this formation, we've taken the opportunities away from some of the young players, with Jesus Gallardo and Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez both well-suited to wingback roles. Of course, there's no reason Calderon and Sanchez couldn't do the job as well.

Article continues below

Joining Moreno and Montes in the back is Monterrey defender Johan Vasquez.

Orbelin Pineda would drop back into a central midfield spot with Macias up top and Rodolfo Pizarro floating beneath him in a role that may be what his profile makes him best suited to perform.

Again, not the XI Martino is going to put on the field, but it's a fun exercise to think about.