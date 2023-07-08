How will Jude Bellingham fit in at Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti has hatched a plan to squeeze in his raft of midfielders next season

Carlo Ancelotti has devised a plan to fit new signing Jude Bellingham into the Real Madrid lineup.

Ancelotti's plan to fit Bellingham in starting XI

Likely to change formation

Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid boss has an array of midfield options in his squad this season including star signing Jude Bellingham and he has figured out a plan to feature the English midfielder in Los Blancos's starting lineup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti apparently had a meeting with Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez where he informed them of his plan to tweak his tactics and change the formation of the team from a 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 to fit Bellingham into the team, according to Relevo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aurelien Tchouameni could partner Bellingham at the centre of the pitch with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga operating on the flanks. Rodrygo is likely to team up with his compatriot Vinicius Junior to form the front two.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's men are heading to the USA this month for pre-season where they will face teams like AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.