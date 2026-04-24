Looking to record three consecutive wins, in-form West Bromwich Albion host Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns in the Championship.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

West Brom vs Ipswich will kick off on 25 Apr 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Since a 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Oxford on February 28, West Brom have strung together a stunning nine-game unbeaten run (W4 D5) to virtually secure their Championship status.

Ipswich are still in the heat of the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. A single point across fixtures with Portsmouth and Middlesbrough was a blip, but Wednesday night's win at Charlton was a timely boost. The Tractor Boys sit second and have a game in hand on their nearest rivals. Three points here would put them within touching distance of the promised land.

Getty Images

Key facts

West Brom remain without the services of club captain Jed Wallace for the rest of the season.

Ipswich have a few West Brom alumni in their medical room at the moment, including left-back Conor Townsend

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Morrison Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: