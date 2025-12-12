Here is where to find Wrexham vs Watford live in English language speaking markets. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Where to watch Welcome to Wrexham

Eight-time Emmy award winning documentary Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch on FX, available to stream with a free 5-day Fubo trial, in the United States and Disney+ everywhere else.

Wrexham vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Watford Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Gracia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Latest Wrexham News

Latest Watford News

Wrexham's squad is stretched thin. Key midfielder(knee) and defender(hamstring) are ruled out. The Hornets are missing(hamstring) and goalkeeper(shoulder), further testing Gracia's depth.The biggest news coming out of North Wales is the announcement thathas acquired a minority stake (reported to be just under 10%) in the club. This deal values Wrexham at approximately £350 million.

Under manager Javi Gracia (who replaced Tom Cleverley earlier in the year), Watford has stabilized but struggles away from home. Gracia is urging his side to replicate their Vicarage Road form on the road.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings