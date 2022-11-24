News Matches
How to watch World Cup 2022 on ITV: Channel, online streaming & every live game listed

Joel Griffiths
10:00 GMT+3 24/11/2022
Where to catch all the drama on ITV, which games will be aired and what you can expect from their coverage

ITV have the rights to 32 live matches at the Qatar World Cup and will share the entirety of the broadcasting schedule with the BBC.

As ever, ITV will endeavour to bring full coverage to UK screens over the 28-day tournament in Qatar.  

Alongside the matchday action, ITV will be providing footage across the network’s social platforms. You will be able to consume content through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Matches will be available to fans on TV and through their streaming platform ITVX.

Which World Cup games will be shown on ITV?

A full scheduling list cannot yet be confirmed by ITV.

They have the first and second pick of the last 16 matches and the first pick of the quarterfinals. ITV will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final. 

For the group phase, ITV has secured broadcasting rights for the following 24 games.

DateFixtureKick off time (GMT)
Nov 21Senegal 0-2 Netherlands4pm
Nov 21USA 1-1 Wales7pm
Nov 22Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia10am
Nov 22Denmark 0-0 Tunisa1pm
Nov 23Morocco 0-0 Croatia10am
Nov 23Germany 1-2 Japan1pm
Nov 23Spain 7-0 Costa Rica4pm
Nov 24Switzerland vs Cameroon10am
Nov 24Portugal vs Ghana4pm
Nov 25Netherlands vs Ecuador4pm
Nov 25England vs USA7pm
Nov 26Poland vs Saudi Arabia1pm
Nov 26France vs Denmark4pm
Nov 26Argentina vs Mexico7pm
Nov 27Japan vs Costa Rica10am
Nov 28Cameroon vs Serbia10am
Nov 28Brazil vs Switzerland4pm
Nov 28Portugal vs Uruguay7pm
Nov 29Ecuador vs Senegal3pm
Nov 29Netherlands vs Qatar3pm
Dec 1Japan vs Spain7pm
Dec 1Costa Rica vs Germany7pm
Dec 2Serbia vs Switzerland7pm
Dec 2Cameroon vs Brazil7pm

What will ITV’s World Cup coverage be like? 

Outside of the 90-minute broadcast, viewers will be guided through the play with matchday analysis and comprehensive reporting, which will encompass pre and post-match air time.

If fans can’t watch events unfold at the time, the channel is offering match-by-match daily highlights on ITVX. This is in addition to their highlights show, World Cup Daily’, which offers a full round-up.

On-camera events will be led by main presenters Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal.

ITV will also call on Peter Walton for referee analysis during the World Cup, who will be providing some context to on-field decision-making.

Which pundits will feature in ITV’s World Cup line-up?

Aside from the presenters, ITV will offer also offer many of the football’s most loved former players to UK screens.

Expert analysis will come from Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Who will be on World Cup commentary for ITV games?

ITV have named some of their most trusted voices to narrate the tournament.

Lead commentators

Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle.

Co-commentators

Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

This will be supplemented by ongoing tournament reporting from Gabriel Clarke, Michelle Owen and Celina Hinchcliffe.

Where can viewers find ITV?

Here is a list of providers and channel numbers.

ProviderITV channel number
Freeview3
Sky103
Virgin Media103
BT103

Where can viewers find ITVX (Previously ITV Hub)

Launched just in time for the World Cup, viewers that prefer to stream the games online can catch all their World Cup games here.

Fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions over proof of age.

You can find a link to ITVX here.

