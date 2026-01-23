Real Madrid returns to the bread and butter of a LaLiga title race with Barcelona when they travel to Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Villarreal vs Real Madrid free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Real Madrid kicks off on 24 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

It's easy to forget that Villarreal are still in the LaLiga title race, such has been the nature of their form in recent weeks. They've lost five of their last seven across all competitions, including three of their last four at Estadio de la Ceramica. They're also without a clean sheet in six LaLiga matches.

Los Blancos picked up a 6-1 win over Monaco in Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League match in the dugout for the 15-time European champions. This followed a 2-0 win over Levante in LaLiga, so there are signs Arbeloa is settling into his role after replacing Xabi Alonso.

Getty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwana are out with long-term injuries, while Santiago Mourino and Santi Comesana are both out suspended.

Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are still out with long-term issues. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training. Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo are doubtful for this match, and Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended.

Kylian Mbappe hit 50 LaLiga goals in 53 matches; only Cristiano Ronaldo has hit that mark quicker.

Getty

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: