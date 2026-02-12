It's the qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores, with Universidad Catolica holding a slender 1-0 aggregate lead over Juventud de las Piedras.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Universidad Catolica vs Juventud de las Piedras, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Universidad Católica vs Juventud de las Piedras kick-off time

Universidad Catolica vs Juventud de las Piedras kicks off on 12 Feb at 19:30 EST and on 13 Feb at 00:30 GMT.

Match preview

The Ecuadorian side Universidad will be confident of progressing here with a 1-0 first-leg lead. Visitors Juventud are winless in three matches across all competitions, firing blanks in their last two.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

UNI Last match JUV 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Juventud de las Piedras 0 - 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

