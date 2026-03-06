A fight for a top‑four finish meets a battle to dodge the drop in Serie A action under the lights at Stadio Maradona.

Here is where to find English language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Torino.

SSC Napoli vs Torino kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Torino kicks off on 6 Mar at 13:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

Match preview

Napoli find themselves sitting in third, well off the pace, with the Milan giants left to fight it out for the Scudetto. For Antonio Conte, the focus has shifted to securing a Champions League spot, though injuries and a 14‑point gap to Inter Milan haven’t made life easy. Their European and domestic cup runs are already over, but they did manage to bounce back from defeat to Atalanta by squeezing past Hellas Verona thanks to a dramatic late strike. Romelu Lukaku, easing back from a lengthy absence, has only featured in short bursts, yet even one of those cameos was enough to deliver a 2‑1 win.

Defensively, though, Conte has plenty to worry about. Nine straight matches without a clean sheet have left the door open for rivals. Roma are breathing down their necks, while Juventus, Como, and Atalanta are still in the hunt with 11 rounds to go.

Over in Turin, Roberto D’Aversa’s tenure began with a bang. Goals from Giovanni Simeone and Duván Zapata sealed a 2‑0 victory over Lazio, giving the new boss the perfect start. The win came in front of sparse home support, with fans continuing to protest against Urbano Cairo’s leadership, so a trip south to Naples might feel like a welcome change of scenery. D’Aversa’s short‑term mission is simple: keep Torino safe. Right now, they’re six points clear of the drop zone, but the fight for survival is far from finished.

Key stats & injury news

Stanislav Lobotka might have to sit out Friday’s clash, with the Slovakian midfielder struggling with a muscle problem. Napoli are already missing David Neres, Amir Rrahmani, and skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo, so his absence would add to the list.

On the flip side, D’Aversa could have close to a full squad to choose from - Tino Anjorin and Che Adams are back fit, Emirhan Ilkhan has served his ban, and only Zakaria Aboukhlal remains a question mark.

Napoli have every reason to feel confident for a rare Friday night contest: they are unbeaten in Serie A home fixtures this season and have lost just one of their last 17 meetings with Torino at the Maradona.

