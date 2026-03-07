A third straight win in Spain’s top-flight is within reach as the league leaders storm San Mamés in this matchweek 27 fixture, determined to keep the chase off their backs at the summit.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off on 7 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Athletic head into Saturday’s meeting with Barcelona still stinging from their Copa del Rey exit. A 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in midweek sealed a 2-0 aggregate loss in the semi‑finals, cutting short their cup run. That leaves Ernesto Valverde’s men with only La Liga to focus on, though recent form has been encouraging: ten points from their last four league games, including wins over Levante, Real Oviedo and Elche, before sharing the spoils with Rayo Vallecano. Furthermore, San Mamés has been a stronghold, 23 points from 13 home fixtures, and they’ll be hoping to make that count against a Barcelona side boasting the second‑best away record in the league, despite four defeats on the road.

Getty Images

Barca also had cup disappointment this week. Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Atlético Madrid 3-0 in their semi‑final second leg, but the damage from a 4-0 first‑leg defeat meant they fell short of the final. In the league, though, they bounced back nicely, beating Villarreal and Levante after a slip against Girona in February. Flick’s men remain top of the table ahead of Real Madrid.

Key stats & injury news

Athletic will be without several familiar faces again this weekend. Yeray Álvarez is serving a suspension, while Nico Williams is sidelined with a groin issue. Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz, and Maroan Sannadi are all nursing knee problems, so none of them will feature against Barcelona.

Getty Images

On the visitors’ side, there’s some good news: Robert Lewandowski has returned to training after fracturing his eye socket, and there’s a chance he could be involved in this match. Even so, Barça still have a lengthy injury list. Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi are all ruled out with various knocks.

