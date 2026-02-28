How to watch today's Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 03:06.

Match Preview

The Liga MX Clausura continues tonight as Club Tijuana welcomes Pumas UNAM to the Estadio Caliente for a Matchday 8 clash. While Pumas enters the match as one of the league's form teams, "Xolos" will be banking on their synthetic turf and home-field advantage to pull off an upset.

Pumas UNAM is currently one of the biggest surprises of the season. Under Efraín Juárez, they remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the league through seven matches. Their defense has been rock solid, conceding only six goals while showing a flair for dramatic, late-game heroics.

Tijuana, managed by the legendary Sebastián Abreu, has become the "draw masters" of the tournament. With five draws in seven games, they have proven incredibly difficult to beat but are struggling to find the finishing touch needed to climb into the top half of the table.

Team news & squads

Tijuana vs Club Universidad Nacional Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Abreu Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Juarez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

