Title-chasing Napoli cannot afford further slip-ups as they host top-four hopefuls, Roma, in the eagerly anticipated Derby del Sole.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Roma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

SSC Napoli vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli and Roma will kick off on 15 Feb 2026 at 19:45 GMT and 14:45 EST.

Match Preview

Antonio Conte-led Napoli's two-match unbeaten streak ended dramatically as they were stunned by Como in a Coppa Italia quarter-final penalty shootout defeat in midweek, having previously secured back-to-back Serie A victories.

Sitting third in the table, the reigning champions, Gli Azzurri, are desperate for a home win against Roma to stay firmly in the title race.

Getty Images

However, Roma are no pushovers, having lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions.

Sitting fifth in the table, La Magica—under Gian Piero Gasperini—could draw level with third-placed Napoli on points with a victory at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, intensifying the battle for top-four spots.

Injuries, key stats

Napoli have a significant injury crisis, with Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Scott McTominay (doubtful) all sidelined due to injury.

Additionally, Juan Jesus is suspended and will miss the match.

Getty Images

Roma are also grappling with several absences as Stephan El Shaarawy, Manu Koné, Artem Dovbyk, and Evan Ferguson are all sidelined due to injury, but there are no suspension worries.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Napoli have won two of the most recent encounters, drawn one, and lost two, making for a tightly contested recent rivalry ahead of their Derby del Sole clash.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

