Flamengo opens up their Brazilian Serie A title defence with a trip to São Paulo.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Sao Paulo vs Flamengo, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

São Paulo vs Flamengo kick-off time

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 19:30 EST and on 29 Jan at 00:30 GMT.

Match preview

Flamengo have started their season in promising fashion by keeping key players Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, Carrascal, and head coach Filipe Luis. They've also brought in 25-year-old central defender Vitao from Internacional in a big-money deal. Former Juventus man Alex Sandro will skipper the side from left-back, while ex-Spurs right-back Emerson Royal should start. They're riding high after winning the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras in November and are on the brink of sealing a move for Lucas Paqueta from West Ham.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

None of the last 18 meetings between these sides have ended goalless.

São Paulo has lost three of their last five matches.

Andre, Luan Santos and Francisco are out for the hosts with injuries.

Sanilo, Luiz Araujo, Nicolas de la Cruz and Saul Niguez are missing for Flamengo.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager H. Crespo Probable lineup Substitutes Manager Luis

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: