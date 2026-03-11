For the fifth season in a row, Real Madrid meets Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Manchester City as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Manchester City will kick off on 11 Mar 2026 at 14:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Seeking to win a record-extending 16th European crown this term, Madrid have gotten here the hard way by beating Benfica 3-1 on aggregate to reach the last 16 for a 23rd straight season. They're also playing catch-up in the LaLiga title race, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

City are unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures (W9, D2) following Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Newcastle, but they are seven points behind Premier League pace-setters Arsenal.

Key stats & injury news

Madrid have won four and lost just one of their five Champions League home games this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, though that solitary defeat was against Man City in December.

The Spanish giants have lost each of their last four UEFA games against English opposition, but they have been beaten in only three of their last 25 Champions League home matches (W19 D3) against all clubs.

Guardiola is gearing up for his 190th Champions League game as a manager, which will see the former Barcelona boss draw level with Sir Alex Ferguson.

City won only two of their last eight UCL away matches (D1 L5), while they have also lost seven of their last 10 two-legged ties against Spanish teams in UEFA competition.

City striker Erling Haaland has 56 goals in as many Champions League appearances.

Key Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will miss Wednesday’s contest through injury, joining Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras on the sidelines.

As for Man City, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, and Rico Lewis are the only three injury absentees.

