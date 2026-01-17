Real Madrid return to league action at the Bernabéu as they look to steady the ship after a turbulent week off the back of domestic cup disappointments. Levante travel to the Spanish capital seeking to build on a recent unbeaten league run and frustrate the home side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Levante as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Levante kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Levante will kick off at 8 am ET and 1 pm GMT.

Match context

Real Madrid have faced a recent period of upheaval. A 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-tier Albacete have intensified scrutiny on the squad and coaching staff. Xabi Alonso was relieved of his duties, with club legend Álvaro Arbeloa stepping in as head coach to navigate the team through a demanding week.

Getty Images

Despite off-field tension, Los Blancos remain contenders in La Liga. They sit near the top of the table and have won their last three league matches, showing their ability to rebound in domestic competition. Arbeloa is expected to rotate his squad, offering opportunities for fringe players, but big names such as Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde could feature to maintain attacking potency.

Meanwhile, Levante head into this game as underdogs but with a measure of confidence. Under new coach Luis Castro, appointed in December, they have picked up valuable points, including a recent 3-0 win over Sevilla and a three-game unbeaten stretch in the league.

Getty Images

Despite this improved momentum, Levante remain embroiled in a relegation battle — sitting near the bottom of La Liga with only a handful of wins. Their defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistent scoring have made points hard to come by. Levante’s tactical approach is likely to be pragmatic: compact defence, disciplined organisation in midfield, and efforts to spark counter-attacks through their pace-oriented forwards.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Real Madrid have held the upper hand in this fixture. In 31 all-time meetings, Real Madrid have won 21, Levante have won four, with six draws being played out. At the Bernabéu, Madrid have won the majority of matches, often by comfortable margins — though Levante have occasionally caused surprises. In recent seasons, Real’s dominance is clear, including a 4-1 victory at Levante in September 2025.

Traditionally, this fixture produces goals — both teams have scored in multiple recent encounters — but Madrid’s attacking firepower often tells the tale.

Standings