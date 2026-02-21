PSG will want to take care of business with minimum fuss against Metz before turning their attention back to Champions League action against another French foe.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream PSG vs Metz

The game is available to watch in the United States on Fubo.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

PSG vs Metz will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 15:05 EST and 20:05 GMT.

Match preview

This season's Ligue 1 race is anything but a formality, with perennial favourites PSG trailing Lens by a point with 22 games played. The free-scoring Parisians have found the net 12 times in their last five outings across all comps and will fancy their chances against a Metz side that has shipped 49 goals in Ligue 1, the worst record in the division. The visitors ar rock bottom of Ligue 1, winless in seven matches.

PSG will want to make up for the defeat to Rennes in their last league match. Watch out for Desire Doue, fresh off a match-winning cameo off the bench against Monaco in a Champions League round of 16 playoff clash.

Key stats, injury news

PSG will carry out late fitness tests for Senny Mayulu and Fabián Ruiz, while Metz are likely to be without Benjamin Stambouli and Boubacar Traoré.

PSG have won their last 15 meetings with Metz.

PSG have won six Ligue 1 matches in a row at the Parc des Princes, conceding only once during that run.

