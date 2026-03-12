Nottingham Forest's recent struggles at home will be put to the test by Europa League surprise packages Midtjylland in this Round of 16 first-leg battle.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland will kick off on 12 Mar 2026 at 14:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Forest had to get past Fenerbahçe to get to the round of 16. It's their first participation in Europe in three decades, which might feel like a distraction from their Premier League survival push. Vitor Pereira's side are winless in four games, but did pick up a respectable 2-2 draw at Man City in their last Premier League outing.

Getty Images

Midtjylland have been one of the Europa League's surprise packages, claiming a third-place finish in the league phase after winning six of their eight matches, including a 3-2 win against Forest away from home. The Danes are unbeaten in competitive action in 2026 (W5, D3), winning each of their last three away games. Confidence in the camp will be high.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Forest has no fresh injury concerns, but remains without long-term absentees Chris Wood, Willy Boly, John Victor and Nicolo Savona. Midtjylland will be without the suspended Darío Osorio. Top scorer Franculino is also out.

Forest have won just one of their last eight matches (D3, L4) at the City Ground, losing both here under their new boss.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NFO Last match MID 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 FC Midtjylland 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

