A late goal spared Monterrey's blushes in Guatemala. Can they finish the job against Xelaju in the second leg of this First Round CONCACAF Champions Cup clash?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monterrey vs Club Xelaju, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Monterrey vs Xelaju for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Monterrey vs Club Xelaju kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio BBVA

Monterrey vs Club Xelaju will kick off on 11 Feb 2026 at 22:00 EST and on 12 Feb at 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

A late goal in the first leg of this CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash gave Monterrey the edge going into the home leg.

The Mexican side had veteran winger Jesus Manuel Corona to thank for his 92nd-minute equaliser to spare their blushes in Guatemala.

Xelaju's form has been indifferent in recent weeks and months, with only four wins from 10 matches across all competitions and their work looks cut out for them here.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

Carlos Salcedo is an injury doubt for Monterrey, who are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, and without a clean sheet in four.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Club Xelaju Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Torrent Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Hernandez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Club Xelaju today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: