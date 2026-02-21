Inter will want to quickly get their mind off midweek European disappointment, where they can continue to tighten their grip on the Serie A title race with a trip to Lecce.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Lecce vs Inter.

Lecce vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Lecce vs Inter kicks off on 21 Feb 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

A surprise 3-1 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Champions League round of 16 playoff first leg was a rude awakening for Inter, who made the final in 2023 and 2025, and are at risk of not qualifying for the final 16.

Still, the Nerazzurri are heavy favourites to win the Scudetto with a seven-point cushion over rivals AC Milan and six consecutive Serie A wins. They've won 12 of their last 13 in the league, and eight on the bounce on the road.

Lecce sit in 17th spot on 24 points - three above the relegation zone - following a vital win in Cagliari on Monday.

Key stats, injury news

Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez, scorer of 14 Serie A goals this term, has a calf strain and won't be risked. Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu are also out.

Milan loanee Francesco Camarda joins midfielder Medon Berisha on the sidelines for Lecce.

Lecce is winless in nine league meetings with Inter, going 222 minutes without a goal against them at the Via del Mare.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

