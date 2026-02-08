Juventus need a win to stay in pole position for a top-four finish when Lazio visits Turin in Serie A on Sunday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Juve vs Lazio, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time

Juventus vs Lazio kicks off on 8 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Despite a Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta in midweek, Juventus are one of the form teams in Italy right now. Under new boss Luciano Spalletti, they've won seven of their last nine league assignments. They're in a prime position to claim a Champions League place, and they're also through to the Champions League knockout phase, where they'll face Galatasaray over two legs for a place in the round of 16.

Capital city club Lazio are enduring a turbulent campaign, sitting in ninth and likely to miss out on the European places for two seasons running. A dramatic 100th-minute penalty against Genoa last time out secured just a second win in eight Serie A matches for Maurizio Sarri's side, with four draws and two defeats in the other matches underlining how inconsistent they've been in 2026 and the back end of 2025.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are the only injury absentees for Juventus.

Juve are one of only two teams with an unbeaten record at home in Serie A this term, along with reigning champions Napoli.

Lazio left-back Luca Pellegrini is suspended and will miss the trip to his old club.

Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Gigot, Manuel Lazzari and Alessio Romagnoli all miss out for the visitors with injury issues.

Former Barcelona winger Pedro is set for his 150th Serie A appearance here.

